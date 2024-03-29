Looking back: 20 photos of Pace Egg Plays being performed in the Calder Valley over the years

Pace Egg plays are traditional plays with their own unique character and are performed during Easter, mainly in the north-western corner of England.
The traditional Pace Egg plays are performed in the Calder Valley, including at Heptonstall’s Weavers Square on Good Fridays, attracting hundreds of visitors to the village.
1. Pace Egg play
One of the Calder High School performances in 2009 Photo: subm
2. Page Egg play
Calder High School students perform the traditional Pace Egg Play in St George's Square, Hebden Bridge in 2010 Photo: subm
3. Pace Egg play
Pace Egg play at Midgley, March 23, 1934 Photo: subm
4. Page Egg play
The Pace Egg Play in Heptonstall in 2008. Dean Gash as Toss Pot Photo: Charles Round