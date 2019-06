It was the first time in over 50 years years that the people of Halifax have had a chance to see the Queen when she visited the town's Piece Hall and Halifax High School n 2004. Here we look at back at her visit. Can you see anyone in the crowds or can you remember the visit?

The day started at 9.55am when the Royal party were greeted at Halifax railway station by Calderdale's Mayor Geraldine Carter. jpimedia Buy a Photo

After meeting staff and pupils at Halifax High she watched a drama rehearsal and present awards. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Queen first visited Halifax in July 1949 when she was then Princess Elizabeth. She came to the town with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, for a two-hour visit. jpimedia Buy a Photo

She was given a baby outfit in pale blue wool for her young son, Prince Charles, and a box of sweets. jpimedia Buy a Photo

