Looking back to when Halifax's Acapulco nightclub sold off its iconic carpet for charity

The previous carpet, which had been at the club for around 20 years, was sold off in pieces by the club after it was decided it needed updating, and replaced by a brand new carpet.

The club made headline news across the country and even overseas with its decision, and sold off pieces of the flooring to raise money for charity.

Since the story appeared in the Halifax Courier, the club's owner Simon Jackson appeared on ITV's This Morning, while the story was mentioned on BBC Radio 1, Radio 2 and Five Live.

Staff at the Acapulco in Halifax

It also appeared in national newspapers The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Star, The Guardian, and even appeared on Australian TV programme The Project.

Simon hailed the initiative “a great success” and said customers were pleased not to have a sticky, smelly carpet.

The Acapulco raised thousands of pounds for charity

The new carpet at the Acapulco in Halifax

