Lots of family fun in store at Overgate Hospice's Garden Party

The Overgate Hospice Garden Party, the charity’s longest running event, will take place in the grounds of the Hospice in Elland on Sunday, May 12.

The Mayor of Calderdale will officially open the event at 12 noon, when an afternoon of entertainment for all the family will begin, with entertainment from DJ Chester and music from local duo the Suitcase Dwellers in addition to a host of stalls, games, real ale and a barbecue.

Overgate Hospice's Garden Party

There will also be special guests in the form of comic book characters and Shetland ponies. The event will be supported by staff and volunteers, and also members of Elland Rotary

Club, Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club, Halifax Calder Rotary Club and the Brighouse Ladies Circle.

Rachel Lumb, Events Assistant at Overgate, said: "We are so grateful for the wealth of support we have received this year and it truly looks set to be our best Garden Party to date.

"Everyone is welcome to join us for this great family day out and we look forward to seeing you there."

Entry is £1 for adults and free for those aged 15 and under. Free entry will also be given to those who have registered for the upcoming Colour Run or Midnight Walk. Those who are registered will be able to collect their registration pack/s and Midnight Walk t-shirt on the day.

A free bus, kindly provided by TJ Walsh, will be travelling to and from the Hospice from Commercial Street in Halifax every hour from 12pm to 3pm.

The event is kindly sponsored by Investing for Tomorrow.