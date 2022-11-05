Loved ones to turn sky pink in memory of brave young Calderdale mum Jess Sloane

Jessica Sloane’s loved ones are planning to gather at Crow Wood Park in Sowerby Bridge on Tuesday (November 8) at 4.30pm.

They will hold a balloon release, and are urging people to bring along pink balloons to fill the sky.

As reported by the Courier, Jess – who was a devoted mum-of-three – was finally cancer free after being diagnosed three times when she died suddenly on Sunday.

Jess and her family

She was in hospital for a preventative treatment when she fell ill after a burst ovarian cyst caused an infection which doctors could not save her from.

She was in a coma for two days and died on Sunday evening, surrounded by loved ones.

Her devastated fiancé Conor Waddington said: “She was just amazing, absolutely amazing.”

"She was an inspiration to everyone and a brilliant mum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad