Luddenden church will remain closed for next two weeks following dramatic landslip

The dramatic incident saw the garden of the neighbouring vicarage collapse into Luddenden Brook, resulting in some flooding at the church.

The collapse caused in a blockage to the water course that had diverted some of the river flow through a gap in the church wall, causing flooding to the undercroft.

Churchwarden Christine Ackroyd said: “At the moment we are waiting for the report from a geophysicist.

Major landslide below the Old Vicarage, across the stream from St Mary's, Luddenden

"We are in something of a limbo because we don't know what work is planned by the insurers of the vicarage.

"Were there to be another landslip, there could be some damage to the east end of the church but the main worry is the river wall next to the church which would be breached and would probably cause substantial flooding.

"Currently the only water ingress is in the crypt beneath the organ.

"The church is closed for at least the next two Sundays and services will be in Luddenden CE School then.”

