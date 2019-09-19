Luddenden crowns its new Mayor at annual festival

Steve Wormald has been officially crowned as the new Mayor of Luddenden.

Steve is born and bred in the area and will be Mayor for one year. He will support the community’s aim of raising funds for local good causes, and already has lots of ideas of how that can be achieved.

His chosen charity is Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of the care it gave his mother.

The Mayor’s Fund committee is a group of six to 10 volunteers who meet monthly in the Lord Nelson Inn to organise the year’s activities.

It has been granted funds from Suez to renovate the village playground, awarded a defibrillator by the British Heart Foundation and raised money for a Tommy silhouette statue which commemorates the centenary of the ending of the First World War.

It also raises funds for local causes in Luddenden, Midgley, Booth and Warley.

Each Mayor chooses a personal challenge. Steve’s will be golf related.

Outgoing Mayor Jake Singleton’s challenge was raising money for Breast Cancer Research and was to cycle from the equivalent of Paris to Luddenden.

The year before, Karen Page’s challenge was to complete five of the Great British walks and raise money for Cancer Research.

During Steve’s mayoral year he will be helping to organise fundraising events.

He was officially unveiled at the Mayor Making Festival and villege fete, where there was children’s entertainment, games, face painting, food and cake stalls, fun runs, duck and horse races, and a charity auction.