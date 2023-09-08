Watch more videos on Shots!

One of the staff at Mags on Ramps – the indoor skatepark, shop and cafe on Club Lane in Ovenden – has started a fundraiser to help pay off the massive electricity tab.

The team there say the bill follows a meter giving months of faulty readings and their charge for electricity more than tripling.

Michael fears the unexpected bill could lead to the end of the skatepark, which has been a “second home” for many since 2012.

Mags on Ramps in Halifax has welcomed thousands of people through its doors

“This is more than just a skatepark,” he said.

"This place has had more than 20,000 people through its door, from all walks of life.

"In my four years of working here, I have met some amazing kids who have really turned their lives of crime around and can also use the park as a safe haven away from their troubles.

"Adults openly admit that this park also brings them joy, keeps them fit, and keeps them on the straight and narrow.

"We have recently had Andy’s Man Club visit the park to show their support and reach out to those who would like to talk, which not many understandably feel comfortable doing.

"This park is a second home for many of our customers to come and unwind after school, after work, after life’s stresses at home.

"This park encourages family and community spirit, and nobody rides alone!”

Mags on Ramps have posted: “We are extremely touched by such kindness and thoughtfulness from a member of our staff.

"Michael has seen the park go through many difficulties over the years, but unfortunately, we are faced with yet more uncertain times and another hurdle to jump.

“We know everyone is going through their own struggles at present so we understand if you can't donate to help keep the skatepark going but if you can help us by giving this post a share, that would be wonderful. Thank you all so much.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/park-fundraiser