Major milestone in £16.5m Beech Hill scheme than will see 106 new homes built

Senior representatives from Esh Construction, Together Housing Group, Calderdale Council and Homes England met on site to see the latest progress on the £16.5 million scheme which will create 106 new homes in Halifax.

A variety of different sized homes are being constructed, ranging from two-bedroom to five bedrooms, with all properties available for affordable rent.

The new neighbourhood will feature public open space and landscaping, as well as a cycle route and parking facilities.

Beech Hill estate development

Construction work has been ongoing in the Beech Hill area since 2018 where the demolition of three derelict high-rise blocks, a former council depot and retail units prepared the site for redevelopment.

Esh Construction was appointed to deliver the new build homes on behalf of Together Housing Group and commenced work late in 2020.

Esh Operations Director, Simon Woodward, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome representatives – many who have been involved in the regeneration of Beech Hill for some years now – to site to mark this latest milestone.

“The topography of the land has posed many challenges, with the lower site lying 20 metres below the upper site. Extensive remediation and enabling work has been delivered since work got underway in 2020 – over 30,000m³ of material has been excavated, crushed, screened and re-used on site, 90 metres of gabion retaining walls and a NAUE retaining slope have been constructed. Therefore, we are delighted to see the first homes reaching roof height.”

The development is part of the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership (CTHIP).

The partnership between Together Housing Group and Calderdale Council was established to jointly deliver up to 650 affordable homes across Calderdale over five years from 2018-23.

George Paterson, Director of Property Services at Together Housing Group, said: “We are working to support the wider regeneration of Calderdale to ensure quality, affordable homes are a reality for families. The work to be able to build these new homes has been ongoing at Beech Hill for many years now so I’m pleased to be able to attend this milestone achievement and see that the homes reach roof level.

“This milestone has been made possible through the hard work of the Calderdale Together Housing Investment Partnership and the resident representatives that sit on the Beech Hill project board have played a key role in supporting the work. This is very important to me personally and to all of us at Together Housing and these homes are a major boost to support our wider regeneration work in the area.”

The Beech Hill project received £2.197 million from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of Government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region. Further funding was provided by Homes England, Calderdale Council and Together Housing Group.

It is anticipated that the first residents will move into their new homes in Winter this year.