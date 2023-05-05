Local folk looking to make a difference in their neighbourhoods amid the royal celebrations are invited to become a part of the national Big Help Out event for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camila.

Calderdale Council and the Voluntary Sector Infrastructure (VSI) Alliance are launching the ‘Calderdale Pledge’ and inviting people to sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People wanting to help out in their community can write their pledge on a new web page that goes live on Monday, May 8.

The coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camila takes place on Saturday May 6. Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The pledge could be anything from a small act of kindness like donating money or clothes or checking in on a neighbour, to volunteering for a local charity or community group, say the partners.

The council and VSI Alliance will then match the pledge to an appropriate opportunity based on the person’s preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that those who sign up during Coronation Weekend may go on to volunteer during Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7) and beyond, they say.

The partners have also signed up to the Big Help Out app to promote volunteering opportunities in Calderdale.

There will be a series of celebrations across Calderdale this bank holiday weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles including a live screening at the Halifax Piece Hall of the ceremony from Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. Photo by Peter Bryne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate McNicholas, Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Economy, Housing and Investment, said the Coronation Weekend was a landmark occasion and the Big Help Out a chance to encourage acts of kindness and connect more people to volunteering opportunities through the new pledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The borough’s kindness and volunteering make a huge difference in our communities,” she said.

“There are more than 800 charities and non-profit organisations operating in Calderdale and over 300 people regularly volunteer with the council alone.

“We’re planning lots of celebrations and events to mark national Volunteers’ Week in June, to thank our existing volunteers and encourage more people to come forward.”

Charlie Johnston, Delivery Manager at VSI Alliance, said there are many ways in which people can get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can sign up to the pledge via the VSI Alliance website – www.vsialliance.org.uk – to take part in the scheme.