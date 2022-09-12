Man dead after being found unconscious at Halifax beauty spot
A man has died after being found unconscious at a Halifax beauty spot.
By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:36 pm
Police were called to Albert Promenade at 3.19pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of an unconscious male.
The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His family have been informed.
Most Popular
-
1
Hebden Bridge squatters show no signs of leaving as they appeal for help staying through colder weather
-
2
Sex attack at Halifax's Piece Hall
-
3
M62 closures: four slip road and lane closures for Calderdale motorists to avoid this week
-
4
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people Halifax police would like to speak to
-
5
Man dead after being found unconscious at Halifax beauty spot
Police are understood to have taped off the road, which is popular with walkers, yesterday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”