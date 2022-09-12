Man dead after being found unconscious at Halifax beauty spot

Police were called to Albert Promenade at 3.19pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of an unconscious male.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His family have been informed.

Police are understood to have taped off the road, which is popular with walkers, yesterday.