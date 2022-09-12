News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man dead after being found unconscious at Halifax beauty spot

A man has died after being found unconscious at a Halifax beauty spot.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:36 pm

Police were called to Albert Promenade at 3.19pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of an unconscious male.

The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His family have been informed.

Police were called yesterday

Most Popular

Police are understood to have taped off the road, which is popular with walkers, yesterday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

HalifaxPoliceWest Yorkshire Police