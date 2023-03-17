Man found dead in Halifax today - reports of 'two ambulances and four police cars spotted'

Police were called to an address on Clough Lane in Mixenden at 7.55am today (Friday) after a report of concern for a person’s safety.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body.

One person passing by said he saw “two ambulances and four police cars”.

Police were called to Mixenden earlier today

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in Halifax can call police on 101.

