Man from Calderdale with incurable blood cancer to walk 500 miles next month in aid of support service

A man from Calderdale with incurable blood cancer is walking 500 miles in September to raise money for a group that supports fellow sufferers of his condition.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Boyle was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer called Myeloproliferative Neoplasm in 2009 at the age of 29.

Jamie was told his life span with the condition would be 15 years but says he is mainly still here thanks to the support he has received from staff at St James' Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is raising money for MPN Voice, which offers information and support to people with the condition.

Jamie Boyle

"When I got diagnosed, I didn’t think I was going to see the age of 30," Jamie said.

"Over the years I have struggled with dealing with the cancer treatment, the side effects have been awful, but as humans, we suffer in silence.or just don’t want to be a burden to family or friends.

"When one of the doctors from St James' Bexley Wing recommended that I attend one of the forums that MPN Voice put on, it was like a breath of fresh air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can be a very lonely battle but these forums have been a lifeline to a person like myself, who can not only keep updated on new treatments but can also offer some advice to newly diagnosed patients who are a bit confused or can feel a bit overwhelmed."

Jamie says he has found a new lease of life due to not drinking alcohol and a better diet, helping to improve his immune system.

"I am very humble," Jamie added, "I appreciate the care and support I've had at St James'.

"I will be walking 17 miles a day in September, wearing an MPN t-shirt, plus a wig and face paint, to help raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to make a tough challenge fun. Having a serious illness is a daily challenge but you just have to face it head on and inspire yourself."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-boyle-500.