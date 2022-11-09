News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man rushed to hospital after falling 'from a height' in Brighouse

A man was rushed to hospital today (Wednesday) with serious injuries after falling “from height” in Brighouse.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 9:30pm

Police said they were called to Cawcliffe Road at 1.15pm by paramedics.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.15pm, police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries after a fall from height at a premises off Cawcliffe Road, Brighouse.

"The injured man was taken to hospital for further treatment."

The man was rushed to hospital

Most Popular

Anyone who has information should call police on 101.

BrighousePoliceWest Yorkshire Police