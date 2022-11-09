Man rushed to hospital after falling 'from a height' in Brighouse
A man was rushed to hospital today (Wednesday) with serious injuries after falling “from height” in Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 9:30pm
Police said they were called to Cawcliffe Road at 1.15pm by paramedics.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.15pm, police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries after a fall from height at a premises off Cawcliffe Road, Brighouse.
"The injured man was taken to hospital for further treatment."
Anyone who has information should call police on 101.