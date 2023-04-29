Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike and car crash near Halifax

Police were called to Saddleworth Road, near the junction with Woodfield Avenue, at 6.30pm yesterday (Friday) after a black Kia Ceed car and a blue Suzuki GSXR 600 motorbike collided.

The rider of the motorbike - a man in his 50s - suffered serious injuries and is continuing to be treated in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting reference 13230235904.

The accident happened last night