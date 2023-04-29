News you can trust since 1853
Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike and car crash near Halifax

A motorbike rider suffered serious injuries in a crash in Greetland last night.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Apr 2023, 18:25 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to Saddleworth Road, near the junction with Woodfield Avenue, at 6.30pm yesterday (Friday) after a black Kia Ceed car and a blue Suzuki GSXR 600 motorbike collided.

The rider of the motorbike - a man in his 50s - suffered serious injuries and is continuing to be treated in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting reference 13230235904.

Alternatively, they can contact police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

