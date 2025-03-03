Man who disappeared after leaving Halifax Wetherspoons has been found

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 09:16 BST

A search for a man last seen leaving a Halifax pub has been called off after he was found.

The 65-year-old, who sparked the police search and was last seen leaving the Barum Top Inn – a Wetherspoons - in Halifax town centre at around 12.30pm yesterday, has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
