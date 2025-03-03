Man who disappeared after leaving Halifax Wetherspoons has been found

A search for a man last seen leaving a Halifax pub has been called off after he was found.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 65-year-old, who sparked the police search and was last seen leaving the Barum Top Inn – a Wetherspoons - in Halifax town centre at around 12.30pm yesterday, has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.