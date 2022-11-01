Mark Davies

Mark Davies, 53, from Brighouse, was last seen in Leeds city centre on October 15 and was reported missing on October 17.

After numerous appeals from police and from his family, who believed that he may have been sleeping rough in the city, he was found on Friday (October 28).

Sadly police have now confirmed that Mr Davies died after being taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Mark Davies who’d been the subject of a missing person appeal was found in Leeds on Friday, October 28.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly he passed away in hospital earlier today (Monday, October 31).