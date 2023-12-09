Manager 'thrilled' as Halifax care home is praised by care regulator for its high standards

A Halifax care home is delighted to have been classed as good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the second highest rating possible.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Anchor’s Savile Park care home, on Mellor Street, was celebrating this week after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of outstanding, good, requiring improvement or inadequate, based on five categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anchor’s Savile Park, which cares for 55 residents, received high marks in all five categories: safety, effectiveness, care, responsivity and leadership.

The team at Anchor's Savile Park celebrating their good rating from the CQC

The CQC inspectors were impressed by the friendly and supportive atmosphere of Savile Park.

Inspectors noted that staff carefully considered how people’s personal appearance was maintained and were responsive to people’s changing moods.

Inspectors also praised how Savile Park residents and their loved ones were happy with their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors were told that their relatives always looked smart, which was important to them.

Jamie Cooper-Todd, manager of Anchor’s Savile Park care home, was thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of her team.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a good rating.

"My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Savile Park care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy.