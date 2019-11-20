Manchester Met students decorate the Piece Hall's Christmas Tree

Students from Manchester Metropolitan University's have been commissioned to create decorations for the Piece Halls Christmas tree.

The students are all part of the university's School of Art Post Grad Design department, studying MFA Textile Practive and MA Product and Furniture Design.

Students from Manchester Metropolitan University posing with their handmade decorations at the Piece Hall.

"We all followed a Victorian circus theme, using classic colours that will tie in with the Piece Hall," said Catriona Brown, Product and Furniture Design MA student.

The students well and truly embraced the festive spirit and made an array of decorations including hot air balloons, tight rope walkers, drums and festive letters.

Ryan Smith, 22, who also studies MA Product and Furniture Design said: "It's been really good. We've watched a lot of Christmas movies during the process. Office Christmas Party with Jennifer Aniston was a favourite."

Some of the decorations were made with fabrics that were made by the Piece Hall back in its cloth hall days.

Tessa Steunenberg, 23, made the tree topper and took inspiration from the Piece Halls history.

"I looked back into the history of the Piece Hall and I wanted to make reference to toe cloth industry,

"I think I made about twenty small models before I came to the final piece. It took me two full days to hand dye everything," she said.

The project allowed the students to apply the skills they have learned on their course whilst experiencing what it is like to work to a client's brief. The Piece Hall provided them with a budget for the Victorian themed decorations and British design company Burberry also donated some fabric.

Eve Malam, 22, MFA commented: " It was a very hands on project. There was no machinery, it was all done by hand. I'm interested in going into set design so this project has been really relevant for me."

Manchester Met alumni and heritage and learning officer for the Piece Hall Gemma Meek is ecstatic with the student's efforts.

"We gave them a very short brief that basically said make something Christmassy and Victorian and the students have come back with some amazing designs" said Ms Meek.

Rachel Kelly MA Pathway Leader for Postgraduate Textile Programmes at Manchester School of Art: "I've only known these students since September and they're a lovely group. I'm really impressed with what they've done, their work is just incredible."