March in Todmorden calling for end to male violence against women

The march and rally will take place in Todmorden

Todmorden Women’s Patrol is calling on women and girls to join them in calling for an end to male violence against women on Saturday, November 27

They will meet at 4pm in the garden area on Pollination Street and will begin marching around Todmorden at 4.30pm.

Afterwards, there will be a rally at Pollination Gardens. Todmorden Women’s Patrol will also have a stall at Todmorden Market, providing information on women’s services and domestic violence support groups.

The march is for women and girls only but there will be a men’s solidarity vigil at the same time, organised by men’s feminist group Engage.

The protest is being held in support of the United Nation’s campaign for International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The slogan is ‘Orange the World’, so attendees are encouraged to wear or bring something orange.

The Todmorden group, aimed at empowering women, has been carrying out ‘patrols’ around Todmorden, with women walking around at night together.

Maddy Taylor, co-founder, said: “Recent events around Calderdale have brought women together in Todmorden to take action against male violence. It is time for change. We are calling on all members of the community to take a stand and come out on November 27 to say no to male violence against women.”