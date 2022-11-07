This year, the local election count was held in a giant marquee at Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax, and Calderdale Council’s electoral services team have been praised for how well it ran.

But although the giant tent – sited on a car park – worked well, the land is up for sale and after May 2023, finding somewhere big enough to hold 2024’s count is proving more of a headache.

For many years the count was held in North Bridge Leisure Centre at Halifax, the building in the borough big enough to accommodate it comfortably, but the centre has been closed pending demolition, with a new centre to be built on the site.

The marquee option worked well for the Calderdale Council local election count in 2022 and will be available in May 2023 – but not afterwards

But doubt over that venue has now been cast after senior councillors announced last week the development of the new sport centre and swimming pool has been put on hold due to inflationary financial pressures.

Governance and Business Committee councillors heard finding an alternative piece of land to site a marquee is not easy as underground services necessary need to be considered and the Electoral Services directorate is having to consider new contingencies thereafter.

In 2023 a full slate of parish council elections as well as the borough seats will need to be counted.

If a snap General Election is called at some point before May 2023 the marquee solution could be used but afterwards the same problems also apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale councillor James Baker

In the event of a change in count premises, the verification and count process may need to take place over two or more shifts dependent on the combinations of election taking place, councillors heard.

Should there be an unscheduled national election, lack of a large enough venue needed for a count and verification at 25 days’ notice is also a concern should the marquee hire company not be able to provide their service, councillors heard.

Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) said he heard councillors saying many years ago some counts were held in different wards, for example at Todmorden. But increasing numbers of postal votes and staffing issues these days mean that is an unsuitable option, officers said.