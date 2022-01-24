Marvel's Secret Invasion: Live updates as filming takes place in Halifax for the Disney+ series

Halifax will be full of superhero buzz as filming is set to take place today for the Marvel series Secret Invasion.

By Ian Hirst
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:28 am
Film set inside the Piece Hall

Film crews have already been seen in the the town centre with shooting expected to take place at the Piece Hall today. Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion filming in Halifax

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 11:09

Video of film crews setting up.

Extras gathered outside one of The Piece Hall gates

It’s all happening at the Piece Hall in Halifax today. You can now watch video and read more on what is happening around the former cloth hall here

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 11:00

First pictures of extras and production crew outside the Piece Hall

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 11:00

What do we know about the Marvel Series?

The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.

A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’

Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 10:34

What the Piece Hall has said

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We can confirm that The Piece Hall will be closed while filming takes place.

"It’s a great coup for this iconic venue but we are unable to share any more details about the precise nature of the production at the moment.”

Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson

The Piece Hall is shut from today until Monday, January 31 for filming of what is understood to be Jambalaya.

According to a number of online sources, that is the working title for Marvel‘ s much-anticipated series Secret Invasion, starring Hollywood legend Samuel Jackson.

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 09:09

How the film set was being created

This is how the film set inside the Piece Hall was looking before the historic building closed its doors.

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 08:50

Samuel L Jackson appears at popular Italian restaurant

Did you see this picture of the star actor?

Well you can read the full story of his visit here

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 08:47

Museum closed

Eureka the National Children’s museum is closed for the next few days as filming takes place.

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 08:30

Road closures this morning

A number of roads are closed this morning for filming

Here is a quick rundown of the areas with closures. Woolshops - Loading Bay and access road: From January 21 to February 2

Woolshops access road: Pavement Closure: For one day only between January 24 and 28

Square Road - Loading Bay outside Library: From January 24 to 28

Westgate - Loading and Disabled Bays: From January 21 to February 2

Blackledge - Full Closure: From January 21 to February

Thomas Street - Lane Narrowing: From January 21 to February 2

Cross Street - Full Closure: From January 21 to February 2

Thomas Street Bays: From January 21 to February 2

Horton Street - Loading Bay and several bays on both sides of the road: From January 24 to 28

Cross Street - Parking Bays suspended and closure: From January 24 to 28

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 08:40

Good morning.

No doubt you will be keeping your eyes peeled this morning as filming for Marvel’s Secret Invasion is set to take place at the Piece Hall and in Halifax today.

Be sure to keep checking back here throughout the day for what has been happening.

