Marvel's Secret Invasion: Live updates as filming takes place in Halifax for the Disney+ series
Halifax will be full of superhero buzz as filming is set to take place today for the Marvel series Secret Invasion.
Film crews have already been seen in the the town centre with shooting expected to take place at the Piece Hall today. Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates.
Marvel’s Secret Invasion filming in Halifax
Last updated: Monday, 24 January, 2022, 11:09
It's all happening at the Piece Hall in Halifax today.
First pictures of extras and production crew outside the Piece Hall
What do we know about the Marvel Series?
The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.
A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.
All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’
Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.
What the Piece Hall has said
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We can confirm that The Piece Hall will be closed while filming takes place.
"It’s a great coup for this iconic venue but we are unable to share any more details about the precise nature of the production at the moment.”
The Piece Hall is shut from today until Monday, January 31 for filming of what is understood to be Jambalaya.
According to a number of online sources, that is the working title for Marvel‘ s much-anticipated series Secret Invasion, starring Hollywood legend Samuel Jackson.
How the film set was being created
This is how the film set inside the Piece Hall was looking before the historic building closed its doors.
Samuel L Jackson appears at popular Italian restaurant
Museum closed
Eureka the National Children’s museum is closed for the next few days as filming takes place.
Road closures this morning
A number of roads are closed this morning for filming
Here is a quick rundown of the areas with closures. Woolshops - Loading Bay and access road: From January 21 to February 2
Woolshops access road: Pavement Closure: For one day only between January 24 and 28
Square Road - Loading Bay outside Library: From January 24 to 28
Westgate - Loading and Disabled Bays: From January 21 to February 2
Blackledge - Full Closure: From January 21 to February
Thomas Street - Lane Narrowing: From January 21 to February 2
Cross Street - Full Closure: From January 21 to February 2
Thomas Street Bays: From January 21 to February 2
Horton Street - Loading Bay and several bays on both sides of the road: From January 24 to 28
Cross Street - Parking Bays suspended and closure: From January 24 to 28
No doubt you will be keeping your eyes peeled this morning as filming for Marvel’s Secret Invasion is set to take place at the Piece Hall and in Halifax today.
Be sure to keep checking back here throughout the day for what has been happening.