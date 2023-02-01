A fan of his beloved ‘Fartown’ Huddersfield Giants, Maurice was involved in the amateur game as a player, coach, referee, administrator, paid administrator, chief executive and chair of BARLA.

Maurice was passionate about the BARLA - which celebrates its 50th anniversary next month - and championed it throughout his life which shone through to anyone he met in this country and throughout the world promoting the game of rugby league.

Sue Taylor, chair of BARLA, said:

Maurice Oldroyd, who was the British Amateur Rugby League Association’s (BARLA) patron and president of the Halifax District League, passed away, aged 87, last week.

“On behalf of BARLA I send out my condolences to his son, Adam, and his family at this sad time at the passing of his father Maurice who will be sadly missed by those he knew in this country and farther afield, who knew him from the tours that BARLA went on and his time on the Rugby League International Federation as it was then known.

“Maurice was a larger than life character and in his various roles within BARLA, he was a continuous attendee at BARLA Board Meetings until Covid curtailed them and always just happened to be one of the last persons to leave the BARLA office following those

meetings.”

BARLA President, Spen Allison, added:

Maurice, left, with his son Adam, right, and grandson William on his debut at Elland ARLFC.

“I was saddened and shocked when I was informed of the passing of Maurice and I knew that he was in hospital and hadn’t been well. I had gone to see him a few times during which he talked about BARLA with pride and the tours that he had been involved with and

gone on.

“Maurice was only the second person to be given the honour of Patron of BARLA following on years later from the late Tom Mitchell of Cumbria.

“Maurice was a well loved stalwart of BARLA and will be missed by the many who knew.

“My thoughts are with Adam and his family at this sad time.”

