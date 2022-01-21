Mayor enjoys visit to Todmorden pantomime

Mayor with St Joseph's Players

“The Panto was really wonderful,” said the Mayor “The writing, the sound, the choreography and singing were breath-taking and the audience just loved it”

The St Joseph’s Players have been active in Todmorden for almost 70 years, progressing from performances in the old St Joseph’s School Hall to the stage at the Hippodrome. Their pantomime this year will raise around £7,000 which will be distributed between St Joseph’s and several other charitable groups in Todmorden.

“Yet again I am blown away by the talent that we have here in Todmorden, from Julie Bates who writes the original Panto stories and scripts, to the cast, crew and Megan Hunt, the award-winning choreographer. Snow White Chapter 2 was one of the most professional amateur productions I have ever seen” said the Mayor “The St Joseph’s Players will be celebrating their 70th anniversary next year and if you haven’t been to see on of their productions before then I highly recommend you book to see them in whatever they do in 2023”.

Julie Bates of the Players said “St Joseph’s Players are fortunate to have an amazingly talented production team and cast who are backed up by an extremely hardworking stage crew and front of house team.

"Having annual use of Todmorden’s lovely Hippodrome Theatre, allows us to bring our yearly pantomime to the people of Todmorden and the surrounding areas.”

“Our shows bring together a variety of people from different walks of life, allowing us to bring out the talents of so many on the stage. We are fortunate to be able to encourage confidence, combat loneliness, teach new skills and first and foremost have an amazing amount of fun.”

“We are completely overwhelmed at the positive feedback following this year’s show; the comments and compliments are beyond anything we have had before, and for this we are extremely grateful.”