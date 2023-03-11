Illingworth firefighter Kris Whitworth hopes a team’s re-tracing the route taken by 22-year-old Marine Moffatt and his comrades on their dangerous mission in December 1942 may lead to a plaque or statue installed in the town as a memorial to him.

Halifax man David was one of eight servicemen who died taking part in the daring commando raid using kayaks to get close to ships in German-occupied France during the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A film based on the men’s story, Cockleshell Heroes, was made in 1955, starring Trevor Howard, Anthony Newley and Christopher Lee, and it is still often screened on television.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher, second right, is pictured with, from the left, Illingworth firefighter and former Royal Marine Commando Kris Whitworth; Halifax Marine David Moffatt’s niece Helen Grady and his nephew, also called David Moffatt, at Halifax Town Hall

In real life, only two of the 10 servicemen involved survived, with Marine Moffatt and Corporal George Sheard dying after their kayak capsized. The mission’s survivors eventually making safety in Spain.

Kris, along with Marine Moffatt’s nephew, also called David Moffatt, and niece Helen Grady, met with Mayor of Calderdale Coun Angie Gallagher at Halifax Town Hall to speak about remembering the commando.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the 80th Anniversary of the mission, Operation Frankton, Kris joined a team retracing the route taken by the second world war marines, who damaged six enemy ships in the port of Bordeaux after paddling in kayaks for five nights – the canoes they used were the Mk II model, nicknamed ‘Cockleshells’ because of their shape.

On December 2, 2022, Kris, who himself was a Royal Marine Commando before becoming a firefighter, and nine other ex-servicemen began their tribute of retracing the route, kayaking up the Gironde estuary at night and then walking the same path the two survivors of the Operation used to escape to Spain.

Cockleshell hero David Moffatt, who grew up in Halifax and was a former schoolboy and scout in the town before joining the Royal Marine Commandos and taking part in the daring Cockleshell heroes WW2 raid of December 1942.

Kris said he was “thrilled” to be selected to participate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister Winston Churchill said that the Operation had shortened the war by six months.

“I found out that David Moffatt lived in Wheatley. Unfortunately his kayak capsized during the operation and he drowned, later being washed ashore.

“Had he lived, he would have had to endure kayaking 90 miles in treacherous conditions through mined and guarded fortifications,” he said.

Group photo of David Moffatt, Halifax's Cockleshell hero (back with pipe) and fellow Royal Marine Commandos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would then have had to plant explosions on ships under enemy noses, before having to make way through enemy territory for a further 100 miles overland to Spain,” added Kris.

To replicate the mission similar kayaks were used to those utilised in the operation, the participants kayaking overnight for five nights.

They then walked 100 miles from Blaye to Ruffec over four days – this route is now known as the Frankton Trail.Kris said he hoped his participation in the challenge would lead to a plaque or statue being installed in Halifax as a memorial to Marine Moffatt, who knew it was likely he would die in such a dangerous operation.

“We know that they team were all volunteers and they knew how hazardous the mission was. They knew there was a good chance they would die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dunes at Gros Joncs beach, Ile de Re - most probably the final resting place of Halifax's Cockleshell hero David Moffatt. His body was washed ashore 10 days after the daring 1942 war-time mission during which he lost his life.

“These incredible men deserve to be recognised for their bravery,” he said.

To date the only dedication Marine Moffatt has received from Calderdale is a dedication in the War Memorial Book at Halifax Town Hall.

Governance and Business Committee members started discussing appropriate ways to offer more recognition of Marine Moffatt last autumn as the anniversary of the mission approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad