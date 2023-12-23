Mayor of Calderdale presents award to community spirited litter-picking hero in Warley

Karen Parrish has become something of a local hero in Warley with her commitment to clearing up litter left by those who are less community spirited.

She can be regularly seen with her bag and "litter-pickers” around the streets of Warley Town.

Karen has been carrying out this community spirited work for some years now and the local community very much benefits from her commitment to keeping Warley tidy.

This is recognised by many who live there and the local councillors who frequently see Karen around the area and regularly stop off and thank her for her work. But she just smiles and says that somebody has to do it it, what with the amount of litter that people throw around and a local authority with limited funds and people to deal with the problem.

Karen in the Mayor's Parlour where she was presented with her award

Warley has a community association and they too are very greatful for Karen's efforts.

Their chair, June Illingworth, and secretary, John White, have nothing but praise for her work.

John recounts a tale, told to him by Karen's husband who suggested to her recently that they should go out on her birthday and "do something nice".

She said that was a great idea, and why didn't they go out for a walk, then she could pick up some more litter!

This was recently recognised by the Safer Cleaner Greener Team, who proposed her for a Community Volunteer Award.

And I, as Mayor, was only too happy to invite her to the Mayor's Parlour to present the award to Karen.

As can be seen from the photograph, many of her neighbours and members of the Warley Community Association also came along to congratulate her.

As Mayor, I see so many wonderful things done by the lovely people of Calderdale for no reward apart from helping the community.