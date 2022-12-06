Festive travellers who need to get to and from work, attend sporting fixtures or meet up with family and friends will be able to travel across West Yorkshire by bus – allowing passengers in Wakefield, Halifax, Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to leave the car at home and enjoy everything that West Yorkshire has to offer over the festive period.

Ms Brabin said: “We’re helping people get to where they need to be this Boxing Day by funding vital bus services to keep West Yorkshire moving.

“As people across the region face an extraordinary cost of living crisis, we are doing what we can to help communities stay connected this festive period - giving a lifeline to those who may rely on buses to get to work or to see family or friends.”

Between 9am and 6pm on Monday, December 26 buses will run on over 80 routes, up to every 30 minutes, into main town and city centres, hospitals and shopping centres.

The Mayor’s Fares mean single tickets will be a maximum of £2, and all MCards, Senior, Disabled and Blind Person’s Passes will be valid, as will individual bus operator season tickets.

Passengers planning on making three or more journeys on Boxing Day can buy an MCard DaySaver for just £4.50 and save even more.

Full details of the bus services that will be running for the festive period can be found at www.wymetro.com/plan-a-journey/travel-news/holidays/

