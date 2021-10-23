Mayor thanks Todmorden Wheelspark Group for hard work

Todmorden Mayor and the Wheelspark User Group.

The group of six boys and girls, all keen scooter and skateboard users, formed the Wheelspark Youth User Group.

The Town Council consulted the User Group throughout the Wheelspark development, asking them what they wanted from a new skate park and giving them the opportunity to comment on and fine tune the final design.

At a special ceremony ahead of a Full Council meeting at the Town Hall, The Mayor presented each member of the User Group with a certificate, a gift and a cupcake.

“I am so happy to celebrate and thank the User Group tonight” said the Mayor. “They have volunteered their time and shared their expertise as young scooter riders and skateboarders, to help make the Wheelspark better for all users.”