Meet 10 of the adorable animals in search of their forever home that are up for adoption at Halifax RSPCA

These cute little creatures are currently up for adoption at the branch, and are hoping you can provide them with a warm, safe and loving new home.

Lauren Moore, fundraising manager, said: “Valentine’s Day has passed, but there are still some animals looking for love at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch.

"Information on all these wonderful animals is available on our website www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or call 01422 365628.

"Anyone interested in adopting can fill in a form on our website and we will get in contact with you to discuss a viewing.

"If you have space in your heart and home for a rescue animal this year, please get in touch!”