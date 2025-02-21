RockyRocky
Meet 10 of the adorable animals in search of their forever home that are up for adoption at Halifax RSPCA

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 17:30 BST
Head to the Halifax branch of the RSPCA if you can give one of these adorable animals a new forever home.

These cute little creatures are currently up for adoption at the branch, and are hoping you can provide them with a warm, safe and loving new home.

Lauren Moore, fundraising manager, said: “Valentine’s Day has passed, but there are still some animals looking for love at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch.

"Information on all these wonderful animals is available on our website www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or call 01422 365628.

"Anyone interested in adopting can fill in a form on our website and we will get in contact with you to discuss a viewing.

"If you have space in your heart and home for a rescue animal this year, please get in touch!”

Toby

1. Animals up for adoption

Toby Photo: RSPCA

Libby

2. Animals up for adoption

Libby Photo: RSPCA

Reggie

3. Animals up for adoption

Reggie Photo: RSPCA

Flump

4. Animals up for adoption

Flump Photo: RSPCA

