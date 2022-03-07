Meet four animals looking for their forever homes at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Animal Centre

If you’re interested in adopting a cat, dog or small animal, read on to meet these current residents searching for a loving home.

Scrabble – 11 years old – male

"Meet Scrabble, a perfect gentleman in search of a loving new home. Scrabble is spending time with one of our fantastic fosterers but we would really love to find him his forever home.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrabble – 11 years old – male

"Scrabble is a sweet cat, who adores cuddling and lots of attention, he adores the company of people, so a home where someone is around for most of the day would be perfect for him. He would be happiest as the only pet, but could live with older, cat savvy children.

"When he has settled into his new home, Scrabble would enjoy exploring the great outdoors. A home away from busy roads and railway lines will allow him to do this safely.

"As Scrabble is over 10 years old, he is available to be adopted on our Elderly Animal Rehoming Scheme (EARS), which has a number of benefits for adopters in the Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford areas. Find out more on www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk."

Lucky – 10 years – male

Lucky – 10 years – male

"Meet the lovely Lucky, a friendly boy in search of a home.

"Don`t let his age fool you, Lucky is always on the go! He enjoys his walks, and would love an active home where he can have plenty of these. He would love a secure garden to play in.

"Lucky is an affectionate boy, who loves the company of people. He would enjoy living in a home where someone is around most of the day. He could live with older children who are used to dogs. Lucky would be happiest as the only pet in the home.

"Lucky is strong on his lead, so adopters would need to be confident they could physically handle him.

Pineapple and Goosebury – 5 week old Guinea Pig males

"As Lucky is over 10 years old, he is available to be adopted on the Elderly Animal Rehoming Scheme (EARS), which has a number of benefits for adopters in the Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford areas.

"If you would like to offer Lucky his forever home, please send a completed application form to [email protected] "

Pineapple and Goosebury – 5 week old Guinea Pig males

"Meet gorgeous Goosebury and Pineapple, a pair of guinea pigs looking for a home together.

"This delightful duo were born in our care, and are friendly and happy to be handled. They are looking for a home as a pair, with no other guinea pigs in the home.

"Goosebury and Pineapple will need lots of room to play and exhibit natural behaviours. We are happy to offer advice on accommodation.

"Please note: Goosebury and Pineapple will be ready to head to their new homes in mid-March. . Find out more on www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk."