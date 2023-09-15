Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We had a massive response when we shared a video of Frankie Porter last year.

He and his amazing voice were so popular, we asked him to record another video in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old has been busking Halifax town centre since he was just 13 and can usually be found outside Poundland on Market Street, Monday to Saturday, and in Hebden Bridge on some Sundays.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Porter is well known in Halifax

Since the Courier first featured Frankie, he says has been inundated with requests to perform at gigs – and to record another video for us.

"It's been great,” he said. “I've been getting loads of jobs - birthday parties, engagement parties, weddings.

"A lot of people say they've seen me on the Courier website."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People come and find him in Halifax town centre to ask him to perform and he said hundreds have asked him to make another video.

Halifax busker Frankie Porter

"I want to say a massive thank you to the people of Halifax for supporting me,” he said.

Frankie, who lives in Southowram, grew up in Boothtown and started busking around six months after learning to play the guitar after being encouraged by his dad to get out and play.

He fell in love with performing on the street and says it is “the best job ever”.

He writes his own material and enjoys putting his own take on classics.