Meet some furry friends on May Bank Holiday at Halifax RSPCA centre

The event will take place on Monday 2 May, 12pm 3pm at the RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.

The self-funded RSPCA Animal Centre invites the local community to join them for some family fun and to meet the animals currently looking for homes in their care.

The open day will help raise vital funds and awareness of charity and the ongoing Animal Welfare work it does across Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford.

Meet some of the animals in the branches care such as Fen Fen the rabbit

The Animal Centre will be open from 12pm to 3pm with stalls, food and drink, games, interactive learning and of course, lots of animals to meet.

If you would like to bring some donations for the animals, the Centre are currently short on Felix kitten food and dog toys.

You can also bring any unwanted clothing, teddies or home items for their RSPCA Charity Shops.

The Charity Shops are a vital source of funding for the Animal Centre and any stock donated would be much appreciated.

Meet some of the animals in the branches care such as Florence the ferret