"Through the years I have really built a relationship with the hospice, and I look forward to seeing what we do next.

Halifax fundraiser Eve Brady has raised thousands of pounds for Overgate Hospice – and she’s not stopping there.

To mark each birthday since turning 100, Eve, who is now 103, has chosen to raise money for Overgate Hospice with the help of the staff at Lee Mount Care Home, where she lives.

Following in the footsteps of Captain Sir Tom Moore, Eve and Lee Mount decided to do a similar fundraising effort for her 101st birthday during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We decided to do 101 laps around Shroggs Park in Lee Mount, and got as many residents, carers, and families on board, as well as some of the staff at Overgate Hospice,” Eve recalled.

"We did the laps over the course of a few days, with the wonderful staff at Lee Mount pushing my wheelchair, we managed to raise an amazing £2,168.”

For Eve’s 102nd birthday, staff came up with the idea of doing 1,020 laps.

"This took weeks to complete but everyone got involved and between us all we managed to complete it,” said Eve. “This fundraiser raised an incredible £2,500 for the hospice.

"This year for my 103rd birthday, we knew there was no way to beat 1,020 laps of the park, so we decided to simply have a big birthday party with a superhero theme.

"All the staff dressed up as heroes and two of the lovely staff from Overgate joined the party.

"What made it an even better celebration was the fact that we raised £2,653 for Overgate.

"This means that, with help from all the amazing people around me, I have raised over £7,320 for the hospice so far.”

Eve was invited to the hospice earlier this year to celebrate them being awarded the Veterans Aware Accreditation.

"My late husband, Victor, was in the RAF and we lived in the marriage quarters of the RAF base for a while,” Eve said.

"I really became part of the RAF family and used to help in the wives’ club, where we would talk, support each other and give advice. So, to be part of this special occasion was really touching.

"Through the years I have really built a relationship with the hospice, and I look forward to seeing what we do next.