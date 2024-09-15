Zara the cat

A kitten who rescuers feared wouldn’t survive after she was thrown against a wall and beaten has seen her life transformed after being rescued and rehomed in Brighouse by the RSPCA.

Zara was just nine-weeks old when she experienced appalling cruelty but thanks to love and care she is now enjoying a happy life in a new home.

RSPCA inspector Joanne Taylor, who has been a rescuer for the animal welfare charity for 14 years, first met Zara when she saw the badly injured kitten motionless in an open cat carrier on a kitchen floor. She’d been called to the rescue after a witness saw her being beaten and thrown against a wall by her owner.

Joanne visited Zara for the first time since she rescued her at her new home, and said: “It is great to see how well she is now and has a loving home.

“This was one of the worst cases of cruelty I have dealt with as it was an abhorrent act. It was so very traumatic for Zara who was so vulnerable and she suffered such awful injuries in an unprovoked attack.

“Sometimes dealing with level of cruelty can be very difficult for us as rescuers and really upsetting that you can get in a dark place - but we have to remember the positive outcomes - and Zara is a perfect example of the rescue, rehabilitate and rehome work the RSPCA is so proud to carry out.

“This confident cat is nothing like the broken kitten I saved from her attacker. Zara is a bittersweet example of how brave and resilient animals can be. We urgently need your help to transform the lives of more animals like her who are facing heartbreaking cruelty.

“When I first met Zara, she was lying at the back of a cat carrier, looking gravely ill. We’d received a call from a witness who saw her owner violently abusing her. When her owner tried to pick her up, she squirmed and cried. But when I held Zara, she fell quiet in my arms, as if she knew she was safe.

“Zara had blood around her eyes and on her paws, so I rushed her to a vet. Sadly, they confirmed head trauma and bruising.”

Zara’s former owner was prosecuted and she was given care at the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital before being placed in the care of the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch where was fostered by a veterinary supervisor Jutta Robisnon until she was ready to find her new home.

Zara has now put her unhappy past behind her and is living the life she deserves with her new owners Janine Moisey and husband Lee along with teenage daughters Caitlin and Ava.

Zara now enjoys playing with the cats she shares her home with in Brighouse including Cheeky, three, and Flowey, 15. She also loves getting affection from her new family who she adores - but she is still terrified of being picked up.

Janine, a legal secretary, said: “We have always had cats and sadly we lost a male called Cheesy in a road accident in 2022 and Cheeky just seemed lost without him so we started looking for a rescue from the RSPCA.

“My husband read about Zara on the website and that she had a tough start in life but she was so affectionate that when she was being examined by the vet they couldn't hear her heartbeat as she was purring so loudly.

“I think we just thought she sounds sweet-natured and would fit in well and she really has. She is a very affectionate cat - she isn’t keen on being picked up - but due to what has happened to her, it is understandable.

“She is such a lovely and well mannered cat and will never scratch or bite. She will just make a noise if she isn’t pleased and is funny.

“We are so grateful to the work of the RSPCA and how they have helped give Zara the life she deserves. It is just upsetting as animal lovers to hear what she has been through but she can put all that behind her now.”

The RSPCA is running its ‘'No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal' to help animals like Zara as the animal welfare charity celebrates its 200th birthday.