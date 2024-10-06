Malcolm Silkstone

Take a look around Bailiff Bridge, and you're bound to see something that Malcolm Silkstone has had a hand in to make the area a nicer place to live.

The community champion's passion for the village has seen him be at the centre of improving the area for more than 40 years.

Malcolm’s journey began in 1979 when he and other parents decided to found the first Parent-Teacher Association at the junior and infant school on Victoria Road to help the school raise funds.

He was then appointed as a school governor in 1981, a position he held for 38 years.

He then became involved in helping establish a community centre for the village in January 1986, which was the beginning of a 25-year journey filled with challenges and triumphs.

The Bailiff Bridge Community Association emerged from the recognition that there was a pressing need for a multipurpose community space, as the only suitable venue, the infant school hall, was frequently booked.

Thanks to their relentless fundraising, Prince Charles played a charity polo match in Windsor in 1989, on behalf of St Aidan’s Mission and the Bailiff Bridge Community Association.

Construction started in 2007, and the centre opened in 2010.

Malcolm and his team embarked the restoration of the village's memorial gardens in 2003, with the park earning a Green Flag Award in 2004, recognising excellence in recreational outdoor space management.

By 2008, the memorial park gardens had been fully restored, serving as a commemorative site for World War One victims and a vibrant community space.

"I first moved to Bailiffe Bridge when I was married in my early 20s and my passion for the love of the area made me want to improve our village to be a better place for everyone," he said.

"I was driven by the fact of not taking no for an answer to achieve my goal, to the annoyance of some people with my constant persistency with many obstacles, twists and turns along the way.

"Some of my proudest moments have been fundraising for Baliffe Bridge and later a governor for 36 years, the founding of the the Bailiffe Bridge Community Centre in 1986 and the official opening in 2010 and the founding of the Residents Group and friends of Bailiffe Bridge Memorial Park.

"Also, working with my son Robert with the Royal British Legion War Memorial Trust, with the private sector and Calderdale Council, and very importantly the payback team, who were learning vital skills, in the complete renovation of the memorial park.

"The founding of the Remembrance Sunday event, which started in 2004 with 70 people, and now attracts a large audience, and meeting Prince Charles at a polo match and the raising of £30,000.

"I've been invited to Parliament and Downing Street, and with my wife to the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

"I worked with Calderdale Council on a gateway project to Improve some of the housing stock in Bailiffe Bridge, with a government grant."

Recently, Malcolm has collaborated on a project to replicate a piece of village history: a drinking fountain originally installed at the crossroads in 1911 by Firth’s Carpets which was removed in 1962 due to road safety.

"I am now 80 years old," Malcolm said, "and still continue with ongoing projects to make my community a better place for everyone."