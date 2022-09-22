Meet the Halifax boy washing cars to help the homeless

Denver Fowler, from Wheatley, is urging people to bring their vehicles to Meadow Crescent in Wheatley on Saturday, October 1 for a wash at £5 per car.

The money raised will go towards buying thermal hats, socks and gloves, as well as other essential items to help keep people sleeping rough warm, clean and fed this winter.

The eight-year-old entrepreneur has been washing cars since earlier this year, setting up his own business – Denver’s Car Wash.

Denver with his car washing gear

His dad Robert said: “He has really tried hard with this and has been quite successful with support from the local community.

"Unfortunately, the weather is getting a bit cold so I have advised him to stop doing this until next year once the weather gets a bit warmer again.

"For the last day of business this year, he is wanting to do a fundraiser.”

Denver and his dad have handed out gifts to vulnerable people for the past two Christmases.

Denver is asking people to bring their cars to help the homeless

"Denver has sacrificed one of his own presents to be able to get a selection of presents to give out to the homeless and less fortunate so they have come from him with not having his own money,” said Robert. “But this year he will be trying to raise the money himself.

"I'm very proud of him for doing this and sticking too it, and shows his good heart.”