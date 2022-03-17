Meet the Hipperholme barber who has travelled to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Wayne Anthony, of Wayne Anthony's Barbers in Hipperholme, flew to Krakow in Poland on Monday, hired a car and drove to the border with Ukraine.

There he is working tirelessly - sometimes for 10 hours straight - to help the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the Russian invasion.

He told Calderdale Councillor George Robinson, who is helping Anthony let people back home know what is going on at the border: "I'm down now near the Ukraine border helping with logistics of medical supplies to the soldiers.

Wayne Anthony from Hipperholme has travelled to the border of Poland and Ukraine to help refugees

"You've never seen anything like it in your life, my friend."

Councillor Robinson said Anthony saw news of what was happening in Ukraine and decided to go out there to see what he could do to support the aid efforts.

As well providing help, he is hoping the videos and pictures he is posting on his Facebook page will encourage his customers and others to consider donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.

And he wants to bring it home to people here what the situation is like at the border.

Wayne Anthony in his barbers in Hipperholme

So far he his volunteering has included helping people fleeing Ukraine on and off trains, and distributing medical supplies. He is looking into whether he can start helping by offering haircuts.

"He says he can't believe what he is seeing over there," said Coun Robinson.

"The number of refugees coming through is unbelievable and they're arriving with just rucksacks."

Wayne plans to stay for the next two weeks, possibly longer.