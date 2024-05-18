Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Mayor of Calderdale says she is filled with “a sense of profound gratitude and purpose” as she takes on the prestigious role.

Coun Ann Kingstone has put on the chains of office ready to lead Calderdale through the rest of a year in which residents can take stock of its history and achievements and make strides towards the future, she told councillors at the mayor-making ceremony at Halifax Town Hall.

Skircoat ward and Labour group colleagues Coun Mike Barnes and Coun Colin Hutchinson proposed Coun Kingstone for the role, saying she had a genuine interest in Calderdale’s people and what they could achieve individually and together.

Coun Kingstone, whose consort will be her husband David Kingstone, said she hoped councillors would guide their communities through challenges and triumphs to come.

The new Mayor of Calderdale for 2024-25, Coun Ann Kingstone

“This moment marks not just the beginning of my tenure but a celebration of out shared history, our collective achievements and the limitless potential that lies ahead,” she said.

Referencing her work as a knitting designer and author, she said textiles told the story of the generations past of skilled artisans and hard-working families who shaped the fabric of Calderdale’s communities.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Calderdale, let us reflect on the progress we have made, the challenges we have overcome and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Let us honour the visionaries and trailblazers who laid the foundation for our community – and let’s rededicate ourselves to building a Calderdale that is inclusive, vibrant and thriving for all,” she said.

The new Mayor of Calderdale and Deputy Mayor of Calderdale are from the left, Coun Ann Kingstone and Coun Diana Tremayne

Coun Kingstone’s mayoral charity will be St Augustine’s Centre, the Halifax-based community centre which helps refugees and asylum seekers.

Coun Kingstone said: “Their work is invaluable and I am very pleased to have this opportunity to support their mission as we work together to build a more compassionate and inclusive Calderdale.”

Councillors agreed to Coun Kingstone’s choice of deputy mayor of Todmorden ward Labour councillor Diana Tremayne.

Coun Tremayne, whose partner Rachel Terry will be her consort, said she was proud to take on the role.