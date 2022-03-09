Meet the Rastrick volunteers whose badges for Ukraine will feature in Jane McDonald TV show
A fundraising project for Ukraine by talented Rastrick volunteers is set to appear on screens across the country.
The team at The Space at Field Lane community hub have been making blue and yellow ribbons and crochet brooches, and say they are selling out as fast as they can make them.
They came up with the idea after seeing the devastation being caused by the Russian Invasion.
On Friday, they were visited by Jane McDonald and a TV crew for a show set to air at 9pm on Channel 5 this Friday (March 11) about the community efforts underway to help Ukraine.
The show will be fronted by Jeremy Vine and also include pieces hosted by Ben Fogle, Nick Knowles and Susan Calman.
Hub volunteer Amanda Caldwell said they have been selling the ribbons and brooches at shops and restaurants.
“The trays are emptying as fast as we can fill them up,” she added.
They are available from Al's Emporium in the Piece Hall in Halifax, Barum Top Inn in Halifax and The Enchanted Cafe at Kershaws Garden Centre in Brighouse.