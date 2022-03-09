Meet the Rastrick volunteers whose badges for Ukraine will feature in Jane McDonald TV show

The team at The Space at Field Lane community hub have been making blue and yellow ribbons and crochet brooches, and say they are selling out as fast as they can make them.

They came up with the idea after seeing the devastation being caused by the Russian Invasion.

On Friday, they were visited by Jane McDonald and a TV crew for a show set to air at 9pm on Channel 5 this Friday (March 11) about the community efforts underway to help Ukraine.

Volunteers at The Space in Field Lane in Rastrick are set to appear on TV after a visit from Jane McDonald

The show will be fronted by Jeremy Vine and also include pieces hosted by Ben Fogle, Nick Knowles and Susan Calman.

Hub volunteer Amanda Caldwell said they have been selling the ribbons and brooches at shops and restaurants.

“The trays are emptying as fast as we can fill them up,” she added.