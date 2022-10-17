Meet the young Brighouse woman who was a barista in Halifax Borough Market and now runs her own cake shop

Liv’s Bakes ‘n’ Cakes serves all kinds of tasty treats from its premises on Bradford Road.

It’s is run by Liv Dennison, 23, who learnt to bake with her grandma.

She was working as a barista at Halifax Borough Market and running her own clothing company when she returned to baking to help calm her anxiety.

Liv Dennison at Livs Bakes 'N' Cakes, Brighouse.

When she posted photos of her creations on social media, family and friends started getting in touch asking if they could order some, and if she had a price list.

"I never intended to start it as a business but the demand was there," she said.

Liv started out with a stall at Brighouse Market where people would often be queuing up for her cakes, brownies, blondies and other bakes.

With demand growing, the next step has been to open her own shop where people can buy her goodies as well as take away drinks. She also takes orders for speciality and celebration cakes.

"People have been really positive about it,” said Liv.

She grew up in Brighouse and said she is pleased to see more people coming to the town.

"Brighouse has always been a nice little town but recently it's really become a place people will travel to and is attracting a younger generation,” she said.

For more information about the bakery, search for Liv’s Bakes ‘n’ Cakes on Facebook or email [email protected]