Meet these ten lovely animals at the RSPCA who are looking for forever homes in Calderdale

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the animals looking for homes at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford Branch.

Information on all these wonderful animals is available on their website www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or by calling 01422 365628.

Anyone interested in adopting can fill in a form on the RSPCA website and they will get in contact with you to discuss a viewing.

If you have space in your heart and home for a rescue animal this year, please get in touch!

Pablo

1. Animals up for adoption

Pablo Photo: RSPCA

Amethyst

2. Animals up for adoption

Amethyst Photo: RSPCA

Cooper

3. Animals up for adoption

Cooper Photo: RSPCA

Mater

4. Animals up for adoption

Mater Photo: RSPCA

