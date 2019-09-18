Memorial event to be held for missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes

A special memorial and fundraiser will be held at Arden Road Social Club on Friday, October 4 to remember missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes.

The event, which takes place between 7pm and 11pm, will raise funds for the Scottish voluntary mountain rescue teams which have tried to find Martin, who went missing in May whilst walking on the hills around Kinlochewe, North West Scotland.

The event will feature Steve Brown, singer, guitarist and Martin’s good friend, and Helen Sutcliffe, who will perform an Alan Bennett monologue.

Tickets are priced at £5 and £3 with a solidarity price of £10.

For more details, call 07392 852561.

Meanwhile, the mountain rescue team say they will be extending their search in early October having searched in 98 per cent of the area where they expected Martin might be.

If anyone cannot attend the event but would still like to donate to the mountain rescue team, they can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/dundonnellmountainrescue.