Memorial fund to be launched in memory of tireless north Halifax community campaigner Joe Collins

Joe was a lifelong resident of north Halifax. He lived with his family close to Forest Cottage Community Centre.

He worked for more than 30 years for Calderdale Council as an officer of the Youth Service and later the Community Education Service and enabled many local people to develop their skills particularly through training in youth work.

After taking early retirement from the council, Joe continued to work for young people and the community of north Halifax.

Joe Collins

Steve Smith, secretary of OSCA Foundation (the Ovenden Sports and Community Arena), said: "Joe was a founding member of OSCA. He had great vision for the wellbeing of people through social contact and sporting activities. He secured a number of grants which transformed the building and facilities at Forest Cottage.

"It is fitting that a part of the centre will carry Joe’s name.”

The memorial fund has been set up by a group of Joe’s former colleagues, members of his family and the OSCA Foundation.

Dave Cooper, a former colleague of Joe, said: “The Memorial Fund will help to build on Joe’s original vision. The Fund aims to inspire local people to reach their potential, to set up the

Joe Collins Young Achiever Award and to support the Joe Collins Hub at Forest Cottage Community Centre.”

Anyone who knew Joe, or who wants to find out more, is invited to the launch of the fund.

Contributions to the fund can be made through OSCA’s bank account (sort code 05 04 09, a/c number 18051024), or to the treasurer, OSCA Foundation, Forest Cottage Community Centre, Cousin Lane, Ovenden, HX2 8AD.

There is also a funding page – https://www.gofundme/f/the-joe-collins-memorial-fund.

A children and young people’s fun day is also taking place on Saturday 20 August, from 10am to 2pm. Activities for the under 16s include a mobile cave and climbing tower, sports and arts and crafts.

Further information about the fund and its launch is available via email: [email protected] or [email protected]