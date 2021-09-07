Memorial match between Bradford City and Brighouse Town academies for teen Tomi Solomon

Talented football Tomi Solomon

Brighouse Town under 14's will be hosting a Tomi Solomon Memorial/Celebration game against Bradford City u14s at The Yorkshire Payments Stadium on Wednesday September 15 to pay their respects to the talented footballer.

The event is free to enter and there will be bucket collections.

Bradford City AFC Academy retired the teen's shirt number after he died while playing in the river in Brighouse.

The 13-year-old Brighouse High School student was playing by the River Calder with friends when he got into difficulties earlier this month, police said.

The talented young footballer played for Bradford City AFC Academy, as well as Calderdale Schools Football Association.

In statement released after an inquest was opened into Tomi's death, his family said: "We would like to express our appreciation for all the support everyone has offered us since the tragic loss of Tomi.

"He was truly a blessing to us as a family and touched so many people’s lives.

"We know he was very much loved by everyone who knew him.

"Our son was a very happy boy who lived for football and it was often all he spoke about from waking up to going to sleep.

“We are devastated by his loss and now ask for privacy at this time."

An inquest was opened at Bradford Coroner's Court into the youngster's death in July this year.

The cause of death has been provisionally identified as drowning with further reports being prepared, and the full inquest has been adjourned until September 28.

The talented footballer was described by his headteacher at Brighouse High School as a “positive, supportive and friendly” student who had a wide circle of friends.

In a letter to parents, Richard Horsfield said: “Tomi was a positive, friendly and supportive member of our community who had a wide circle of friends and had built strong relationships with staff.

“He was always happy to spend time talking about football and his energy and smile were infectious.

“We are proud to have been part of his life and to have had him as part of ours.