Memories of Queen's visit to officially open the Halifax Building Society's new HQ in 1974

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II drew huge crowds when she visited Halifax in the 1970s.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:59 pm
The Queen visited Halifax in 1974 when she was invited to open the new headquarters of the Halifax Building Society.

Her visit saw crowds line the streets as she was welcomed to what was then the head office of the ‘world’s biggest building society’ in Trinity Road.

Helen Savage said her mother Barbara Savage (nee Metcalfe), who at the time worked at the Halifax, had the honour of showing The Queen around.

The Queen is shown around the new head office of the Halifax Building Society in Trinity Road, Halifax, in 1974 by Halifax employee Barbara Savage (nee Metcalfe).

Flashback: Halifax Building Society employee Barbara Savage, nee Metcalfe, shows Queen Elizabeth II around the company's new head office at Trinity Road, Halifax, in November 1974. Picture supplied by Mrs Savage's family
A flashback to 1974 of the Queen visiting Halifax to open the Halifax Building Society's new head office and being greeted by Dr Ingrid Roscoe (R) and her adoptive father Brigadier Kenneth Hargreaves.
