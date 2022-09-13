Memories of Queen's visit to officially open the Halifax Building Society's new HQ in 1974
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II drew huge crowds when she visited Halifax in the 1970s.
By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:00 pm
The Queen visited Halifax in 1974 when she was invited to open the new headquarters of the Halifax Building Society.
Her visit saw crowds line the streets as she was welcomed to what was then the head office of the ‘world’s biggest building society’ in Trinity Road.
Helen Savage said her mother Barbara Savage (nee Metcalfe), who at the time worked at the Halifax, had the honour of showing The Queen around.
