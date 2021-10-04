'Men need to call out sexist behaviour' says campaigner tackling violence against women in wake of Sarah Everard murder

Chris Green (centre) is the founder of the White Ribbon campaign

Hebden Bridge’s Chris Green, founder of the White Ribbon campaign tackling violence against women, says the 33-year-old’s killing and the details which emerged during her murderer’s trial highlight how sexist jokes, banter, catcalling and harassment can end with rape and murder.

“It is not enough for men to not be violent towards women,” he said. “For there to be lasting change so that the violence stops men need to take responsibility for helping to make that change happen. All men can prevent violence by speaking out whenever they encounter such behaviour.”

He added: “Women’s lives are affected every day, by violence itself and by fear of violence. Let us be the generation that turns this around.

Chris is one of the organisers of the engage conference taking place next month. The three-day, mostly online, event is the first pro-feminist men’s conference in the UK for 30 years and will look at aspects of masculinity, misogyny and being a man.

It starts on November 19 - International Man’s Day - with protests outside Manchester Crown Court and the Royal Courts of Justice in London, challenging what organisers describe as “the failings of the police and criminal justice system when it comes to male violence against women.

“This conference has to be just a start,” said Chris. “A better world is possible. And the difference starts with us. What happens next depends on us.”