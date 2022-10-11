A driver with First Bus in Halifax has been named the best from 9,000 colleagues across the country.

Michael Leech finished in first place among First Bus finalists in the Bus Driver of the Year competition held in Blackpool this week.

Finalists were decided after competing in a series of regional heats throughout the year involving drivers from 53 First Bus depots vying to reach the event, which was staged for the first time since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the final, drivers competed on a three-mile course staged along the Promenade and Middle Walk on Blackpool’s seafront. This included a series of manoeuvres, as well as driving in traffic.

Halifax First Bus driver Michael Leech with his Bus Driver of the Year awards.

Marshals were positioned at various points on the route to judge the positioning of the bus, driver signals and technique, in addition to an eight-point list of customer service attributes. There was also a written theory test.

Michael, who has driven for First Bus for 23 years, said: “We were all there doing what we do every day but when you know there are people watching, it does put the pressure on.

“It was a great day and we had a few laughs and jokes with each other, but it was serious when it came to driving the course. I’m delighted to have won.”

First Bus also collected an award for the Best New Bus, given for a vehicle that has yet to enter service and is assessed on the flawless condition of the bodywork and interior as well as the quality and display of livery.

