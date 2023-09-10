News you can trust since 1853
Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce launches new golf society with event this month

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of MY Golf Society, a fusion of golf and networking that promises to revamp the business community's approach to professional connections and recreation.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce aims to connect, support and represent organisations across Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield.

The MY Golf Society launch event will take place on September 19 at Bradley Hall Golf Club, inviting businesses and their employees from all sectors and specialisms to come together on the golf course for a day of fun and networking.

The society's inaugural event will provide a glimpse into the exciting future it envisions, with a promise to evolve and adapt based on participants' preferences and suggestions.

Martin Hathaway, Phil Pinder, two players from Bradley Hall Golf Club, Steve Riley and Ade ProsserMartin Hathaway, Phil Pinder, two players from Bradley Hall Golf Club, Steve Riley and Ade Prosser
Golf has long been recognised as a platform for fostering meaningful relationships and sparking insightful conversations. MY Golf Society embraces this tradition and elevates it to new heights, offering a diverse range of opportunities for professionals to connect, engage, and thrive.

The society recognises that not everyone can commit to a full-year golf club membership and aims to bridge this gap by offering a flexible, dynamic approach to golf.

Whether it's a chance to play at various golf courses across the mid Yorkshire region, establish valuable connections, or simply enjoy a day of sport and relaxation, MY Golf Society is dedicated to providing an inclusive and enriching experience for business owners across the mid Yorkshire region.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “MY Golf Society presents an exciting prospect to experience golf in a refreshing new light. Participants can expect not only a round of golf at diverse courses but also opportunities to expand their network, foster connections, and contribute to the growth of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber's membership.

“Through strategic partnerships, engaging events, and a commitment to evolving based on participants' preferences, MY Golf Society aims to redefine the intersection of golf and professional relationships.”

The Chamber is collaborating with Your Golf Day, a seasoned expert in event management, who will oversee the execution of the golf events. Five Talents has come onboard as the branding partner, Equals Money will sponsor the breakfast for the launch event, and James Houtby Travel Counsellors is supporting the longest drive challenge.

