Mike’s a film star at Halifax housing scheme

A film buff is playing a vital role in the community life of Yorkshire Housing’s Asquith Court scheme in Halifax.

Resident Mike Smith, 83, a former movie projectionist, helps run film nights at the sheltered housing scheme on Sandhall Green.

Mike worked at the ABC Cinema at Wards Ends in Halifax from 1965 until retirement in 2001.

He helps staff screen films on regular Wednesday and Friday nights that form part of the scheme’s active social calendar.

There are also quiz nights and bingo – but film is Mike’s passion and he even has an 8mm projector.

Mike said: “I love doing the film club. It gets people out of their rooms and mixing together.

“And I like it here. It’s friendly and people get on with each other. There’s also quizzes on Mondays and Thursdays and bingo, so there’s lots to do.”

Mike was among the dozens of Asquith Court residents who attended a garden party as part of a double celebration recently.