Mikron Theatre to visit Halifax with comedy caper A Dog’s Tale

A Dog's Tale will be heading to Square Chapel on Tuesday September 14.

The story tells the tale of Linda and her wayward rescue dog Gary who are pursued by security through the halls and history of Crufts, accused of a terrible crime.

When Charles Cruft, the ‘Greatest Showman in Dogdom', held his first show in 1891, he had a sense that dog ownership and breeding was about to become pretty big.

In this extraordinary world of heroic hounds, pampered pedigrees and naughty nobblers, does Gary have what it takes to win the day.

Playwright and cat lover Poppy Hollom said about her new play: "I've written over twenty characters to be played by only four actors, but I know they'll enjoy the challenge of bringing it to life.

"I was picked to write the play after participating in Mikron's 2018 Writer's Scheme; it's my first professional commission. It's been a delight to work for Mikron, a company whose creativity and ethos I love. I can't wait to see them work their magic on ‘A Dog's Tale'.

"I spent two fascinating days at Crufts last year, eavesdropping on competitors and trying to work out which dog would win in each competition (success rate: zero).

"People were very friendly and frank in sharing their suspicions about judging bias. ‘Well, you know, that dog will win because it's Scottish and so is the judge!' (it did win).

"My impression of Crufts was that whilst dog participation was on a fairly exclusive basis, a huge variety of humankind was in evidence, on two legs or four wheels.

"Testament perhaps to the huge importance of dogs to many different people in their roles as pets, medical assistance dogs, working dogs and more. It's also true to the founding principles of Charles Cruft, who charged only a penny so that everyone could enter their best friend.

A Dog's Tale is directed by Rachel Gee, designed by Celia Perkins, music composed and directed by Rebekah Hughes.

The cast will feature Rachel Benson (Redcoats, Mikron Theatre), Thomas Cotran (Loserville, Union Theatre), James McLean (Much Ado About Nothing, Northern Broadsides) and Elizabeth Robin (The Little Mermaid, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool).

Director Rachel Gee added: "A Dog's Tale is my first directing job with Mikron and it's the ideal show for me as a dog owner. We can't wait to welcome audiences (and their dogs) to shows up and down the country. Dog lover or not, this is the perfect night out for fun, laughter and wonderful songs."